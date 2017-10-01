Palisades News Letters: Mike Bonin Disputes Prevens’ Allegation

I hope you’re having a great Labor Day weekend. I’m writing in response to your post yesterday. The story entirely misrepresents the basic facts of the Lincoln Blvd. Enhancement Project. We feel this warrants an immediate correction to prevent the spread of misinformation that could have easily been verified by a request to our office or a fact check of the authors’ claims.

The story makes the odd statement that: “The ‘widening’ will accommodate the addition of dedicated bus and bike lanes and will in fact have a net effect of lowering the bridge’s overall vehicle capacity; in other words, it will slow traffic for motorists.”

That simply could not be further from the truth.

The Lincoln Bridge Enhancement itself would remove the existing bottleneck on Lincoln between Fiji Way and Jefferson Blvd. in the Southbound direction where Lincoln Blvd. narrows from three lanes to two just south of Fiji, then opens back to four lanes south of the bridge. The proposed project does not reduce vehicle lanes— just the opposite. It would add an additional lane on Southbound Lincoln Blvd. Additionally, it would create sidewalks where none exist today and would add space for bike lanes—all while expanding this section of southbound Lincoln Blvd. for cars.

The project is part of the Westside Mobility Plan, launched by Councilmember Bill Rosendahl. It is aimed at reducing congestion and enhancing safety along Lincoln Boulevard and on other Westside corridors. There is currently no funding or timeline for project construction. The City is in the very early environmental and design stage, which is an open and public process. Public hearings—required per CEQA and demanded by Councilmember Bonin’s office—will occur in the future. Dates have not been set; we are very early in this proposal. Our office will keep residents informed of any and all hearings and opportunities to weigh in on this plan.