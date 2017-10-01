No ‘Rat Pack’ At El Coyote

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

It seems that at just about every legendary Los Angeles restaurant our monthly lunch club has visited in the last couple of years, staff members invariably claim that Frank Sinatra and his “Rat Pack” once hung out there.

So, fearing an uprising from our readership about overworking the “Rat Pack” theme, I decided to call ahead to our next destination and make sure Sinatra and his entourage had never held target practice in the back room with their plate of chicken enchiladas.

When the host of El Coyote failed to understand my “Rat Pack” reference, I realized he had perhaps confused me with the city health inspector. Nevertheless, I knew we had found our spot for August.

Arnie had previously visited El Coyote, while Barry claimed to be a regular there, and even went so far as calling it one of his favorite L.A. haunts.