Michael Edlen: Client Should Control Decision-Making

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Real estate agents have a fiduciary responsibility to their clients, whether sellers or buyers. This requires that they must always put their client’s interests first, in all actions made or taken on their behalf.

Occasionally, an agent may go beyond the fiduciary role and actually make decisions for their clients. Unless the client instructs their agent to do so, this would over-step the proper bounds an agent has, and inadvertently could work contrary to their client’s best wishes and interests.

For example, if an agent has a personal negative reaction to a proposed contract term or buyer request of their seller client, that reaction could impact the forward momentum of the transaction.

All too often I have heard agents say something like, “my clients will never accept that request,” or “that offer is so low I don’t think my clients will even give you a counter offer.” Such statements may close the door to further discussion, and may do a huge disservice to the seller.