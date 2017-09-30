Singing Is Good For the Brain

By Rosemary Kelly

Special to the Palisades News

As we go through life, we should have “a song in our heart” and “sing, sing, sing” on a daily basis. That was the message delivered by Andy Tubman, a music therapist who specializes in music, technology and the brain.

He spoke at the Palisades Senior Alliance meeting on July 24 in the Palisades Library community room.

“We need to expand our neurons,” said Tubman, who has been a music therapist for more than 15 years. He explained how researchers have discovered that articulated speaking and singing provide huge benefits for the brain.

He started by having the audience do SingFit, a therapeutic singing program that uses patented technology to create scaleable singing and cognitive programming used in caregiving and at-home settings.

Everyone stood and heartily sang Fats Domino’s “Blueberry Hill,” while moving one’s arms left to right, to help get in the right mood for his lecture. Tubman has a catalogue of more than 400 songs and takes his classes to senior-care centers.

Singing, Tubman said, is a super food for the brain. Who knew? He said it helps people become energized, happier and connected.

In 2011, he co-founded Musical Health Technologies (and its singing program SingFit), which has now partnered with the Advanced Medical Technology Initiative of the Department of Defense, the Veterans Administration, Tufts University and Glasgow Caledonian University to advance the research and efficacy of singing and cognitive function.

He said that neurologists are now realizing that singing lights up the brain and that we should use it rather than lose it. Brain workouts stimulate endorphins, and singing on a regular basis is a great coping mechanism for stress.

Singing releases oxytocin, a powerful hormone that is also stimulated by eating chocolate, having sex or petting an animal. Singing also helps stave off respiratory problems caused by lung deterioration.

“Music therapy is also used for people who have dementia,” Tubman said, stressing that it is not a cure for dementia. He shared a video of Olivia, an opera singer who had forgotten how to sing. After several sessions of music therapy, she was able to stand and sing again.

Music therapy started during World War I and continued during World War II. It was used mostly in hospitals in Europe, where singing is practiced much more than in America.