Viewpoint: Should LA County Subsidize Herbalife?

By Eric Preven & Joshua Preven

(Eric Preven and his brother, Palisadian Joshua Preven, are public advocates for better transparency in local government and are occasional contributors to CityWatch, where this article first appeared.)

Just last year Herbalife was fined $200 million by the Federal Trade Commission for being a pyramid scheme—and yet on September 16, at Malibu’s Zuma Beach, thousands of participants and spectators gathered for the “Herbalife International Distance Race Triathlon.”

Here’s a blurb from an Herbalife distributor marketing video: “If you want lifestyle money, if you want to build that financial independence, you need to recruit. And the other thing you need to do, be prepared to roll that cash flow for straight 9 to 12 months. In that short space of time, by making that commitment, you are going to create a foundation for life. Not just for yourself, but a legacy for your family, for your children, and their children’s children.”

The website for the Herbalife International Distance Race Triathlon urges attendees to “stop by the Herbalife booth today to learn how to use their products as part of a healthy training regimen!”

How many of the mothers and fathers who stop by that booth will Herbalife manage to ensnare, playing upon those loving parents’ desire to nurture and protect their children, to create a “legacy” for them? How many of those kids will tumble into poverty, as their unwitting parents pour hard-earned savings into the Herbalife scheme?

Taken as a whole, the “Malibu Triathlon”— of which the Herbalife race is just one part— has much to recommend it. The event raises money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. It brings together people of all stripes to swim, run and bike at one of the world’s most spectacular meetings of land and sea.