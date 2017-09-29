Palisades News Letters: Buy a Brick, Support PaliHi

Since the beginning of the school year, Palisades Charter High School has begun a campaign to help pay for the installation of the new track and field at Stadium by the Sea. The school has been successful in raising one-half of the total cost of the project. It has taken out a bank loan with Cathay Bank to pay the balance.

The Donor Brick Campaign is designed to allow interested donors to purchase a customized brick ($250 for four lines of text) to be placed on the Legacy Wall, located directly behind the home side bleachers, to help pay off the bank loan.