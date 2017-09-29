Palisades News Letters: Buy a Brick, Support PaliHi

Since the beginning of the school year, Palisades Charter High School has begun a campaign to help pay for the installation of the new track and field at Stadium by the Sea. The school has been successful in raising one-half of the total cost of the project. It has taken out a bank loan with Cathay Bank to pay the balance.
The Donor Brick Campaign is designed to allow interested donors to purchase a customized brick ($250 for four lines of text) to be placed on the Legacy Wall, located directly behind the home side bleachers, to help pay off the bank loan.
Palisades Charter High School welcomes all friends, grads, community members, families of AYSO Region 69 and our local business community to be part of the life-long testimony of support.
Purchasing a brick is very easy. Just go to www.palihigh.org. Click on Support Pali and select Donor Brick Campaign on the right.
Michael J. Rawson
Director of Development, Palisades Charter High School
mrawson@palihigh.org, (310) 230-7272
