Moncayos Celebrate Dentistry in Palisades

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Both Cerisa and Max Moncayo got their start as dentists in the military.

The two, who opened a private practice in the 881 Alma Real building last year, were part of a U.S. Navy program that pro- vides dental educations in exchange for service. After getting accepted to dental school—Max at UCLA and Cerisa at USC—the two, who had yet to meet, applied for the Navy program.

Max applied first in 2001, was accepted and entered UCLA’s dental school, from which he graduated in 2005. He then spent the next 11 years in the military, including assignments on Navy vessels and time enrolled in a surgical training program at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland. That training allowed him to serve in Afghanistan as a general surgeon near fighting on the Pakistani border.

The latter assignment meant “we were constantly dealing with live fire and everything else as the first stop for anyone who has gotten blown up or shot—life and death type of stuff,” said Max, who served with the Marines for this assignment, which involved opening Marines’ chests, getting them stable enough to fly out by helicopter and choosing who to save and who couldn’t be saved. “It was very rewarding as far as the training, but it also took a large toll on me. It was extremely stressful, but the training that you receive there—there’s nothing close in the States that can replicate the stress and the demands that environment put on me. That’s why I’m very grateful for it.”