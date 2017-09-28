Paul Revere Middle School Buses Reduce Traffic

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Two years ago, Paul Revere Charter Middle School aimed to reduce traffic congestion around the school, and the effort has paid off.

“Parents and neighbors have seen a dramatic change in the traffic patterns in the neighborhood and surrounding feeder streets,” said parent Matthew Rodman, who is also a member of the school’s transportation committee.

“For example, in past years, students were often late to school due to long lines at drop-off. Now, typically all students are on Revere’s campus about 10 minutes before the bell. No other public school to our knowledge has ever taken on, and successfully executed an endeavor such as this in such a short period of time.”

The main catalyst of the change has been “Parent-Sponsored Yellow School Buses.” In 2015, the school started with one such bus carrying fewer than 50 students to and from Holmby Hills. Last school year, three more buses were added, Rodman said. This year the number has jumped to seven buses servicing 370 students, and there is a waiting list for all routes.