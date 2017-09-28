LAFD Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades to Be Re-Landscaped

About a year ago, the landscaping and grass at Fire Station 69 (corner of Sunset and Carey) looked dismal. The yard, because of the drought and watering restrictions by the city, was dirt with patches of grass.

Initially, several firefighters approached American Legion Post 283 about possibly funding all-weather turf.

A few residents heard about that idea and instead introduced three landscape architects to the six fire captains (two on each of the three shifts) in hopes of coming up with a community-funded plan.