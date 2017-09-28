LAFD Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades to Be Re-Landscaped

About a year ago, the landscaping and grass at Fire Station 69 (corner of Sunset and Carey) looked dismal. The yard, because of the drought and watering restrictions by the city, was dirt with patches of grass.
Initially, several firefighters approached American Legion Post 283 about possibly funding all-weather turf.
A few residents heard about that idea and instead introduced three landscape architects to the six fire captains (two on each of the three shifts) in hopes of coming up with a community-funded plan.
The captains and the architects talked about the station’s needs, because when firefighters are not responding to various fires, vehicle accidents and emergencies, they are responsible for maintaining the property.
Unfortunately, landscaping for city properties is not in the budget, which is what prompted local residents to get involved.
The News recently learned that L.A. Fire Department Foundation President Karen Wagener told Station 69 that developer Rick Caruso will pay for the new landscaping. The project will be guided by Caruso VP Michael Gazzano, who is overseeing the company’s Palisades Village construction on Swarthmore Aveniue.
Gazzano told the News in a September 13 email, “At Caruso, we’re always eager to support our first responders. We look forward to an opportunity of partnering with our Palisades neighbors on a beautification project for Fire Station 69.”
