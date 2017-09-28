Agamemnon’s Dilemma Yields Tragic Consequences in Getty Villa Performance

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

As we see how the weight of being king and general of the Greek army bows the mighty Agamemnon, we are at once moved by his troubled anxiety.

“Woe is me! Ah woe! I am utterly distraught; bewilderment comes o’er me,” Agamemnon laments at the outset of “Iphigenia in Aulis,” the last of the extant works by Euripides, now on stage at the Getty Villa outdoor amphitheater through Sept. 30.

Agamemnon is facing the consequences of offending the goddess Artemis, who in return is issuing an impossible bargain. As with all Greek tragedy, man’s behavior is guided at times by pride or fear, but always by the whims of the gods, who themselves are flawed.

The king has assembled the Greek army of brave and heroic warriors, some 1,000 strong on the shores of Aulis, eager to sail for Troy to retrieve the abducted Helen and crush this hated enemy.

But there is not to be an armada as “all is still, the sea is silent, the wind is calm, we cannot move.”

Artemis’ power is great and her command cripples Agamemnon’s spirit. He must sacrifice his first-born daughter Iphigenia in exchange for steady winds.

Euripides doesn’t question the goddess’ motives; this is as it is, Ananke, the primordial deity of necessity or fate.

This dilemma sets the play in motion, plunging the king into impossible circumstances; agonizing over his family affections, questioning his moral integrity and weighing his fealty to the state.

“The yoke of fate lies heavily on my neck. My curse on Paris, son of Priam, you have destroyed me.”