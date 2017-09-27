PakliHi Football Guard Ari Sallus Helps Hold the Line

Palisades High School senior Ari Sallus has already received scholarship offers from six colleges: Columbia, Cornell, Brown, University of Idaho, University of San Diego and UC Davis.

The 6’4”, 285-pound offensive guard was All-Western League as a junior and continues to be one of the stalwarts who hold off the defense, allowing the offense to shine. The Dolphins have scored 156 points while defeating three straight opponents and losing to a fourth to begin the season. (28,48, 49 and 31.)

Sallus played rugby and wanted to try football as a freshman at Pali. But his mom, Dr. Devorah Cohen who practices family medicine in the Palisades, didn’t want him to play the sport. His father, Marc, a probate lawyer, successfully argued for Ari, and he stepped on the gridiron for the first time.

“I loved it,” Sallus said about his first year. Even as a freshman he was 6’3” and 200 pounds, and he knocked two players out cold during one game. “My teammates started calling me Nyquil,” he said.