Editorial: Mr. Caruso and the Protect Our Village Agreement

By Bill Bruns

Palisades News Adviser

On April 27, 2016, following four meetings with residents who had organized under the name Protect Our Village (POV), developer Rick Caruso signed a four-page agreement related to his Palisades Village project.

Caruso’s plans for his major commercial development on Swarthmore Avenue, adjacent to a residential neighborhood, faced a crucial vote by the L.A. Planning Commission the next day, and he wanted a guarantee that POV would support his project and not litigate at any point in the city’s approval process.

In return, the POV group (with more than 120 signed-up members), sought specific guarantees and restrictions that would help protect the Alphabet Streets neighborhood from traffic and street-parking issues and early-morning and late-night commotion.

The resulting Caruso-POV agreement contained “a set of mutually acceptable project features and operating requirements for the Palisades Village Project,” Caruso wrote, and he vowed that Caruso Affiliated “shall be obligated to cause the project requirements summarized here to be set forth in either (a) city-imposed conditions of project approval, or (b) a private agreement.”

As we know, Palisades Village construction is progressing on schedule, tenants are signing up (a movie theater, an ice cream store, an Italian restaurant, a jewelry store and a specialty grocer), and we can anticipate a grand opening about a year from now.