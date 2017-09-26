Palisades Recreation Center Earns A- from City

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Photos by Lesly Hall Photography

Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin paid $340,902 to KH Consulting Group, the Rand Corporation and two USC faculty members working for the Office of the Designed Landscape to grade 40 of the 95 city parks.

The lowest overall grade was a C- at MacArthur Park, the highest an A-, earned by the Palisades Recreation Center.

According to Galperin’s Director of Communications James Nash, “As a rule, the teams made multiple visits to the parks that had identified problems to confirm them,” he wrote in a Sept. 15 email to the News. “Pacific Palisades had one site visit by a team of two.”

The Palisades children’s playground is about 30 years old, and not handicapped accessible, but received an A- grade. Extra sand was added about four years ago and is raked every two weeks by park maintenance, according to Rec Center Director Erich Haas.