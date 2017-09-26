Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Grant Applications Available

Grant applications are now available from the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club and must be submitted by November 1. Applications still requiring follow-up or other changes after that date will be deemed incomplete and not eligible for consideration. Applicants are encouraged to complete and submit applications well in advance to allow for any necessary follow-up.

To be considered for a grant, applicant organizations must be based in Pacific Palisades and/or provide services that benefit the Palisades community in one of four areas: 1.) Arts and Recreation; 2.) Community and Charitable Organizations; 3.) Education; and 4.) Beautification.