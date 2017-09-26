Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Grant Applications Available

Grant applications are now available from the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club and must be submitted by November 1. Applications still requiring follow-up or other changes after that date will be deemed incomplete and not eligible for consideration. Applicants are encouraged to complete and submit applications well in advance to allow for any necessary follow-up.
To be considered for a grant, applicant organizations must be based in Pacific Palisades and/or provide services that benefit the Palisades community in one of four areas: 1.) Arts and Recreation; 2.) Community and Charitable Organizations; 3.) Education; and 4.) Beautification.
Organizations that are defined as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) are eligible for consideration with a limit of one application per organization. Preference is given to applications showing a broad commu- nity outreach. Last year 22 organizations applied, 18 met the qualifications, and $31,280 was donated in varying amounts.
For an application, visit theppwc.org. For questions, contact Roberta Donohue at (310) 454-9012 or email robertappwc@gmail.com.
Social Icons