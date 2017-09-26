FIDM Exhibit Spotlights TV’s Best Costumes

By Lila Seidman

Special to the Palisades News

Photos courtesy of FIDM

Walk into the FIDM Museum in the heart of downtown L.A. and you’ll be greeted by the Queen of England. Queen Elizabeth II as played by Claire Foy, the star of the Netflix series, “The Crown,” to be exact.

She’s not there to discuss political or romantic intrigue; she’s there to show off her wedding gown. Don’t you know the dress on display—a carbon copy of the 1947 Norman Hartnell-designed original—was nominated for an Emmy?

The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising last month launched its 11th Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition. Running until Oct. 7, the exhibit showcases more than 100 costumes from 25 of the year’s top TV shows, including the work of nine Emmy-nominated costume designers.

A mannequin decked in the arresting red smock and white bonnet worn by Elisabeth Moss (designed by Ane Crabtree) in “The Handmaid’s Tale” poses humbly next to the opulent 1920s, Tom Broecker-designed garb donned by Christina Ricci playing Zelda Fitzgerald in “Z: The Beginning of Everything.”

The small-town, everyday ‘80s aesthetic of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” (designed by FIDM alumna Kimberly Adams) faces glitzy, glittering gowns designed by Zaldy for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which scored an Emmy nom in a brand new category: Outstanding Costumes for Reality Programming.

Although the Primetime Emmy Awards are given away over the course of a single night, the exhibition requires a year-round effort involving significant re-search and cultivating relationships with the studios.