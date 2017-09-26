Amalfi Estates’ Lauren Zappas Donates $8,400 to PATH

Lauren Zappas, one of the newest sales partners at Amalfi Estates, donated $8,400 from her commission to People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), after her first home sale.

“I think that Lauren is a fantastic role model for millennials,” said Amalfi owner Anthony Marguleas, who noted that she is just 24 years old.

Marguleas, a longtime Pacific Palisades resident, oversees a philanthropic real estate brokerage that gives 10 percent of its com- missions back to one of five charities (selected by the client): American Cancer Society, Make a Wish, SPCA LA, PATH and Homeboy Industries.

“Since 2014 we have been fortunate to have given away $534,000,” Marguleas said. “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

PATH Director of Development Georgeanne Barrett said, “On average, PATH has a gap of $1,000 in funds to ensure that a person crosses the threshold into their new home.

“This funding supports basic needs such as food, clothing and other necessities; transportation to job interviews and vital appointments; application fees, security deposits, moving costs, and household essentials; and programs that provide empowerment such as life-skills training, personal finance workshops, cooking classes, and much more,” Barrett said.