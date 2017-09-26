Amalfi Estates’ Lauren Zappas Donates $8,400 to PATH

Lauren Zappas, one of the newest sales partners at Amalfi Estates, donated $8,400 from her commission to People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), after her first home sale.
“I think that Lauren is a fantastic role model for millennials,” said Amalfi owner Anthony Marguleas, who noted that she is just 24 years old.
Marguleas, a longtime Pacific Palisades resident, oversees a philanthropic real estate brokerage that gives 10 percent of its com- missions back to one of five charities (selected by the client): American Cancer Society, Make a Wish, SPCA LA, PATH and Homeboy Industries.
“Since 2014 we have been fortunate to have given away $534,000,” Marguleas said. “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
PATH Director of Development Georgeanne Barrett said, “On average, PATH has a gap of $1,000 in funds to ensure that a person crosses the threshold into their new home.
“This funding supports basic needs such as food, clothing and other necessities; transportation to job interviews and vital appointments; application fees, security deposits, moving costs, and household essentials; and programs that provide empowerment such as life-skills training, personal finance workshops, cooking classes, and much more,” Barrett said.
“Due to Amalfi’s support, we are directly able to help eight households end the homelessness they were experiencing and cross that threshold into stability,” she said.
“With a state average of three individuals per household, Amalfi Estates, with this one donation, has touched the lives of more than 24 vulnerable Angelenos that needed support during a critical time in their lives.”
For more information on PATH, visit http://www.epath.org/site/PATHServices/home.html.
