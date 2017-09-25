Palisadians Included in Latest Coronet Debutante Ball Board Announcement

The Coronet Debutante Ball Board (CDBB) announced its newest debutantes during an August luncheon at the Bel-Air Country Club.

Making the announcement were Palisades residents Suzanne Boone, National Charity League president, and Alice Wilson Gould, 2017 Coronet Debutante Ball Board director.

The 12 young ladies chosen were selected based on community-service criteria and their leadership activities. They include Arabella Stadvec, Brigitte Corbell, Caleigh Canales, Julia Barger, Ashley Griess, Josephine Deranja, Elizabeth Glover, Sloan Hooper, Catherine Rozelle, Blair Sullivan, Chelsea Worrell and Natalie Gordon.

The women have participated in community volunteer activities for at least six years.

“We are pleased to present these 12 young women,” Gould said. “They reside throughout the Los Angeles area and each has a genuine interest in their volunteer work. It is inspiring to see this type of commitment and I am confident that these ladies will continue to dedicate their time to inspire as they move forward in both their academic and social ventures.”

As is tradition, each girl received a gold coronet lavalier to be worn for the first time on the evening of their debut at the Beverly Hilton on November 25. This year will mark the 68th Coronet Ball.

For information, contact Victoria King at vhk@vkpr.com.