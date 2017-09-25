Palisades Crime: DUI Arrest Following Traffic Collision

The following Sept. 24, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

THEFT

100 Entrada, 8/30/17 at 11 AM. The suspect tricked victim into believing he was the victim’s grandson and had victim send him $1800.00.

VANDALISM

300 Rustic Rd, 9/21/17 btwn 9:55 PM and 10:10 PM. The suspect smashed several windows on victim’s vehicle.

DUI

Sunset/Rivas Canyon, 9/13/17 at 11:30 PM. A 47-year-old male was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.