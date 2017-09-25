Elyse Walker and Café Vida Highlighted at Palisades Chamber Speaker Series

Luis Castaneda

Castaneda and his partners, Marcelo Marolla and Francisco Cornejo, opened Café Vida on Antioch Street in May 2002. Since then, the partners have opened restaurants in El Segundo (2005), Mexico City (2010) and Culver City (January 2014).

As part of a licensing deal with the Bay Club, they also opened a Café Vida in Carmel Valley in north San Diego four months ago, one in Los Gatos a month ago, with plans to open cafes in San Francisco and Santa Clara.

Castaneda said his early life in Mexico re- volved around food. His dad was Mexican, his mom Italian. “At breakfast, we talked about what we were going to eat for lunch,” he said. “My mom was an amazing cook.

“When they had parties, I loved to go in the kitchen where the creative process of cooking was happening. It was chaotic and confusing. Then I’d go into the living room where the emphasis was on what guests were eating.”

That process, he said, is not unlike a restaurant. “It’s the proof of food and how it brings people together.”

Castaneda came to the United States in 1981 after finishing his first year of law school in Mexico. He was taking summer classes at UCLA and “I landed in paradise,” a dorm filled with mostly women and only a few guys. He decided to stay in California.

After receiving a degree in advertising and marketing from UCLA, Castaneda worked with the ad agency Chiat/Day.

“My job was to help all the big brands relate to the Hispanic market,” he said, noting he did this for about eight years. “I learned a lot about branding and thought, ‘Maybe I can do it for myself.’”

A theme in both Castaneda’s and Walker’s talk was about not being afraid of change nor worrying about reinventing oneself.

About 2000, Castaneda was working out at the Pacific Athletic Club (now the Bay Club), on Sunset at PCH. “There was a café/juice bar, Pure Energy, run by Marolla and Cornejo,” Castaneda said. “I thought they had incredible food and we spoke about opening a restaurant.”

He said the three reasons he thought a café such as this might work in the Palisades was 1.) there was an interest in nutrition and a healthy lifestyle; 2.) the feelings towards ethnic restaurants in L.A. were start- ing to change; 3.) there was a perception that healthy food was boring. All things would be addressed in Café Vida, with healthy, flavorful, yet unique recipes.

“When people ask me tips about opening a restaurant, I tell them the first thing one has to think about is food,” Castaneda said. In this case, the decision was made to create a healthy California kitchen with wholesome, natural ingredients.

The first day the restaurant opened, the owners were “slammed,” unprepared for far more customers than they had expected. I thought “What did I get myself into?” Castaneda said, noting that neither he nor his partners had restaurant experience. They ran out of food and had to run to the market to replenish supplies.

Café Vida has been an impressive success ever since, at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Castaneda said the partnership has been important because “We all believe in the same thing—we all like food and we like people.”

He also credits their success to the price points at the café. “It helped us a lot that we were positioned between a high-end restaurant and a fast-food restaurant,” he said, noting, “We didn’t do a lot of marketing. Our best marketing was word of mouth.”

The owners liked being a “mom and pop” restaurant and allowed locals to display their art on the walls. “Some people thought we should charge to put it up,” Castaneda said, “but the artists would unite a lot of people to the restaurant to see their work.”

He added, “We build relationships with families—we’ve seen their kids grow.” One audience member wanted to know why they hadn’t expanded their space or moved to a larger location, because there always seems to be a waiting line outside the 1,200-sq.-ft. eatery.

“Haven’t had the opportunity,” said Castaneda, who added that they looked at the former Mort’s Deli space on Swarthmore, but the timing wasn’t right.

He was asked if he is considering going into Caruso’s Palisades Village. He answered that Café Vida has four years left on its lease, so a move is most probably not in the near future.

Castaneda’s advice to the audience: “Don’t be afraid to reinvent oneself ” and “Don’t take life so seriously.” He emphasized that failing at something could be the best experience to help a person figure out where he or she is going to go in life.