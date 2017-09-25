Art Exhibit/Sale to be held by Allied Artists of Santa Monica Mountains

The Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore will host an art exhibit and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The show will be held in conjunction with the annual Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce polo tournament.

The art show features local artists and will display representational landscape paintings of the Santa Monica Mountains and beaches. A portion of the sales will be donated to conservation and environmental organizations, including the Palisades Village Green, Malibu Nature Preserve, Will Rogers State Historic Park and King Gillette Visitor Center.

Allied Artists also sponsors free monthly paint-outs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month. A painting demonstration and friendly critique are held at the paint-outs. The outings are open to any artist, any medium and every skill level. Visit allied-artists.com for more information.