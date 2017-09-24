Palisades News Letters: Praise for Palisades Alliance

I thank you profoundly for the seminars that you are providing to fellow Pacpalcalusa seniors! I have retired to San Miguel de Allende Mexico due to the unsustainable (for me) cost of housing in the place of my birth. I’m now able to live without fear of being just another City of WLA homeless citizen!

I truly miss the fellowship, unity and respect that the Palisades Alliance has provided to me and others. I’m very happy to be kept informed of your continuing effort to provide an amazing community senior support system. My heart and soul are with you and with all those that you serve!

Blessings to everyone involved . . . those who organize and those who benefit from this effort.

Stuart Muller