Angelina Burton Serves as PaliHi Girls Volleyball Team Captain

Captain Angelina Burton plays the outside hitter position for Palisades High School girls volleyball, which requires great all-around skills because she plays in the front and back row. She is also an opposite hitter, which is defined as the player who scores the most points on the team.

The 5’10” senior is usually up by 5 a.m., leaving her home in Ladera Heights to make it to school on time. After practice, she usually takes Uber home, but when volleyball is not in season she takes a bus.

“We’re doing really well this year,” said Burton, who has been playing volleyball since eighth grade. “We have new players on the team and we have really clicked well.”

Burton wants to play Division I in college and is looking at several options, but is currently undecided.