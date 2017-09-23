‘The Fantasticks’ Continues Run At Theatre Palisades’ Pierson Playhouse

· 0 commentsViews: 5

“The Fantasticks,” a 1960 musical by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, opened to enthusiastic review Sept. 1 at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Dr., and runs through Sunday, Oct. 8. Shows are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The story is a romantic comedy about Matt, Luisa, their two meddling fathers, a wall and an enigmatic carnival proprietor, El Gallo, who narrates their journey of love, from the magical moonlight to the heartache of sunlight.

The cast includes Greg Abbott (Hucklebee); Mark Fields Davidson (Mortimer); Jeff DeWitt (the Mute); Drew Fitzsimmons (El Gallo); Darin Greenblatt (Bellomy); Jeremiah Lussier (Matt); Giane Morris (Luisa) and Michael-Anthony Nozzi (Henry).

Sherman Wayne is the director, Brian Murphy is the musical director, Victoria Miller is the choreographer and Martha Hunter is the producer.

Darin Greenblatt (left) and Greg Abbott in The Fantasticks. Photo: Joy Daunis

Adult tickets are $25, seniors and students are $22. There is free parking. For more information, call (310) 454-1970 or visit Theatrepalisades.com.

Tags: , ,
Author: Matt Sanderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

  • expand2017 (851)
  • expand2016 (758)
  • expand2015 (25)
  • expand2014 (91)