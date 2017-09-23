‘The Fantasticks’ Continues Run At Theatre Palisades’ Pierson Playhouse

“The Fantasticks,” a 1960 musical by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, opened to enthusiastic review Sept. 1 at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Dr., and runs through Sunday, Oct. 8. Shows are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The story is a romantic comedy about Matt, Luisa, their two meddling fathers, a wall and an enigmatic carnival proprietor, El Gallo, who narrates their journey of love, from the magical moonlight to the heartache of sunlight.

The cast includes Greg Abbott (Hucklebee); Mark Fields Davidson (Mortimer); Jeff DeWitt (the Mute); Drew Fitzsimmons (El Gallo); Darin Greenblatt (Bellomy); Jeremiah Lussier (Matt); Giane Morris (Luisa) and Michael-Anthony Nozzi (Henry).

Sherman Wayne is the director, Brian Murphy is the musical director, Victoria Miller is the choreographer and Martha Hunter is the producer.

Adult tickets are $25, seniors and students are $22. There is free parking. For more information, call (310) 454-1970 or visit Theatrepalisades.com.