Palisades-Malibu YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch Opens Oct. 1

The venerable Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch will open on Sunday, Oct. 1 and run through Oct. 30.

As always, there will be a wide selection of pumpkins on the ground at Simon Meadow, corner of Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road. Free parking is available.

The Patch offers a hay maze, photo props and a bouncy house. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the local Y, a nonprofit organization. To arrange a field trip, call (310) 454-5591 or e-mail Oscar Rodriguez at oscarrodriguez@ymcla.org.