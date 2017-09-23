Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Will Meet on Sept. 25

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) will discuss “A Day in the Life of our Palisades Outreach Team and Beyond” at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 25, in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real Dr.

John Maceri, executive director of The People Concern (formerly OPCC), will examine the process from the moment the homeless are contacted by the Palisades outreach team to when they move from the street.

He will discuss the services available, housing, and how Propositions H and HHH will help address homelessness in the Palisades. Task force social workers Maureen Rivas and Glanda Sherman will share their experiences helping the Palisades homeless. The Venice Family Clinic (through a recent grant from the Briskin family) has contracted with The People Concern to hire a housing locator, a clinical case worker, a nurse practitioner and a psychiatrist. They will serve individuals in the Palisades who are already PPTFH clients.

This will allow team members Rivas and Sherman to spend more time in the field— instead of taking take time away to find housing for an individual and then following up to help him/her stay successfully housed.

The public is invited to attend and share their concerns. For more information, contact pacpalihtf@gmail.com.