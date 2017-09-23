Lottery Open for Guided Backbone Trail Hike

A lottery to hike the 67-mile Backbone Trail across the Santa Monica Mountains through the National Park Service will be open from September 20-30.

The hike, which takes place over eight Saturdays, is scheduled to begin at the western trailhead in Point Mugu State Park on Saturday, January 13, and end at the eastern trailhead in Will Rogers State Historic Park on Saturday, April 28 (two extra Saturdays in May are scheduled as rain dates).

Each segment is an average of 8.5 miles with 3,200 feet of elevation gain and loss, and the hike speed is considered moderate. Attendance is required at a hiker orientation on the morning of Saturday, October 28. Twenty-eight applicants will be selected.

“By doing it in segments over the course of four months, the hike is like a field study class, allowing closer examination of the most intriguing resources while seeing the seasonal changes occur right in front of us,” explained Ralph Waycott, a National Park Service volunteer who has been co-leading the hike for over 10 years.

Visit https://www.nps.gov/samo/planyourvisit/backbone-trail-application.htm for more information.