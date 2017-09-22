Register for the Paul Revere 5K

The second annual Paul Revere 5K will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Oct. 8, at the Paul Revere Field/campus, at 1450 Allenford. Prizes will be given to the first, second and third place winners for men, women and kids. Everyone is welcome.

There will be food and a raffle. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the school for programs. Revere students who attend will get a free pass on the weekly mile run, by showing their bib to their PE teacher. The cost is $10 for students and $25 for adults.

For more information, call (310) 917-4800 or register at paulrevere.onlineauctionbook.com/catalog.php?rand=599016670.