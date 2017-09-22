Palisadian Tamar Springer Recognized as Youth Mentor Instructor

Tamar Springer was honored as Sensei Youth Mentor Instructor of the year on Sept. 1 in Orlando, Florida.

The Palisades resident was nominated by Grand Master Brian Kula Fung, who is a well-known and highly decorated world champion in several styles of karate and martial arts. He holds about 50 world titles within the North American Sports Karate Organization.

“Brian knows me and of my work in coaching kids,” Springer said, noting that after the nomination there is a vetting process before the award is announced.

“It was a very special evening,” Springer said. “I was lucky that my friend from home, and Gerry’s [Blanck] longtime friend of 40 years, actor Don Wilson, was also there. He received the Martial Arts Action Movie Actor award that same night.”

Springer teaches at the Blanck dojo, and works with kids who want to complete. At the World Martial Arts Tourney in Ontario in February, three of her students, Skylar Saltzman, 13, Michael Gatto, 10, and Lily Kinnear, 13 did well.

Kinnear, a St. Matthew’s student, took third in traditional forms, creative forms, musical weapons and fourth place in traditional weapons and musical forms.

Paul Revere Middle School eighth grader Saltzman finished third in the black belt division in traditional forms and traditional weapons.