Palisades Senior Alliance Program on Sept. 25 to Feature Sing-Along

A Palisades Senior Alliance program in August featured Andy Tubman, a music therapist, who explained that researchers have discovered that articulated speaking and singing provide huge benefits for the brain (see story page 28). To address that new-found knowledge, the Sept. 25 program will be a sing-along of favorite popular songs.

Singing will be led by folksinger Daniel Leanse, who was a member of the New Christy Minstrels, and later opened the School of Rock in West Los Angeles. He is currently the music teacher at Kehillat Israel.

The free program will take place in the Palisades Branch Library’s community room, starting at 10:30 a.m. Attendees are invited to stay afterward and socialize.

Palisades Alliance, in conjunction with the Palisades Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, offers programs of particular interest to seniors, usually on the second and fourth Monday morning of every month.