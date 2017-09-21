Santa Monica Oceanaires to Lead With Songs And Ice Cream

The Santa Monica Oceanaires will perform a program titled “Ice Cream Shindig” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the Palisades Lutheran Church, 15905 Sunset Boulevard.

In addition to an exciting lineup of some the group’s favorite Western tunes performed a capella, there will be an audience singalong, as well as a banjo-fiddle hoedown, under new director Laura Pallas Singer.

Afterwards, the audience can join performers in an old-fashioned ice cream social. Tickets, which include ice cream, are $15 and can be purchased at oceanaires.org or at brownpapertickets.com (No. 3051873)or call (323) 247-SING.

