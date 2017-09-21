Palisadian Fred Samulon to Receive El Nido Award

Longtime Palisadian Fred Samulon will receive the El Nido Family Centers’ Lifetime Achievement Award on September 23 at a gala being held at the Virginia Robinson Gardens in Beverly Hills.

El Nido Family Centers is a 501(c)(3) organization that works to prevent child abuse and strengthen families in Los Angeles’ most vulnerable communities.

Founded in 1925, El Nido provides programs that include child abuse prevention and treatment; parent education and family development; and teen and young family parent family services. The nonprofit is guided by the philosophy that “a child cannot grow up twice.”

Samulon first served as a volunteer management consultant at El Nido through the Executive Service Corps. He joined the El Nido board of directors in 2005 and has served as chief financial officer, vice president and president, plus chairing major board committees.

“In addition to his financial generosity, Fred brings to us his penetrating intellect and extensive management expertise that makes us a more effective organization better serving our families. He serves as the conscience of the board and the agency,” said Executive Director Liz Herrera. “He has made countless invaluable contributions to El Nido and its clients. His devotion to those in need comes from the heart and is based in a family history helping others.” Born in Switzerland, Samulon emigrated to the East Coast of the United States as an infant with his parents in 1947. They soon moved to Pacific Palisades near where he lives today.

He received his bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley, a master’s degree from Stanford and a Ph.D. from Berkeley—all in electrical engineering.

Samulon has four patents, and when he worked as vice president at Citigroup, he was involved in the evolution of automated teller machines (ATMs). He later worked at creating home banking systems and the development of corporate information security standards, as the Internet developed.

A 50-year Pacific Palisades resident, Samulon provides management consulting to nonprofits through the Executive Service Corps, serves as vice chair of the Los Angeles County Information Systems Commission, is a member of Tech Coast Angels and is an arbitrator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Samulon has been president of the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Los Angeles and chair of the Los Angeles County Community Action Board, and has served on the boards of Executive Service Corps, California Community Action Partnership Association and Chamber Music Palisades. He was an advisor to the Information Systems Security Association of Los Angeles.

He is married to Marta Samulon, a top realtor in Pacific Palisades and West Los Angeles; the couple are the second of four generations active in Kehillat Israel Synagogue. They have two daughters, Danielle and Andrea, and five grandchildren.

Visit elnidofamilycenters.org for more information.