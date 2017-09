Eleven homes will be on the Pacific Palisades Civic League agenda when the board meets Monday, September 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Tauxe Hall at the Community United Methodist Church, 801 Via de la Paz. The public is invited.

New Business: 1116 Fiske, 541 Almar, 740 Las Lomas, 16553 Chalet Terrace and 14601 Bestor/14600 Whitfield. All are new two-story residences.

Old Business: 632 Radcliffe, 901 Fiske, 855 Hartzell, 746 Swarthmore and 764 Iliff.