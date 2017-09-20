Palisades Library’s Summer Writing Contest Awards Ceremony is Oct. 4

The Palisades Library’s summer children’s creative writing contest winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday, October 4, at 4 p.m. in the library’s community room, 861 Alma Real.

The event is hosted by the Friends of the Library, and everyone who entered will receive a certificate for free ice cream at Sweet Rose Creamery on Monument.

The top three winners in each age category will earn gift certificates ($100, $50 and $25) to Diesel Bookstore in the Brentwood Country Mart.

Actors Bill Jones and Christine Kjudjian will once again perform the prize-winning entries in each of the five age-group categories.

On display will be bookmarks, book covers and pop-up books that were judged for the first time this year. The top three winners in each category will also receive gift certificates to Diesel Books.

Refreshments will be served. Winners are not notified in advance, but the performances of the winning pieces will be videotaped for those who are unable to attend.