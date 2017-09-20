PaliHi Presents ‘The Producers’

A cast of 35 students and a full orchestra will present the musical “The Producers,” in Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin. Director and Palisadian Nancy Fracchiolla promises “Big sets, big costumes and big laughs.”

The 12-time Tony award-winning musical is the story of Max Bialystock (Ethan Jones), a desperate impresario of Broadway flops who meets Leopold Bloom (Charlie Hobert), a public accountant who is as repressed as Max is flamboyant.

This unlikely couple cooks up what would seem to be a sure-fire scam: produce a play that is guaranteed to fail, selling more than 1,000 percent in investments, and then abscond with the backers’ money.

Show dates are October 5, 8 and 12 at 7 p.m. and on October 7, 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for students; $17 for general admission; $20 for premiere.