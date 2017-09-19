Palisades Crime: 2 Suspects Sought in Attempted Kidnapping at PCH and Sunset

The following Sept. 19, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

STOLEN VEHICLE

300 E Rustic Rd, btwn 9/14/17 at 6 PM and 9/15/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 9/17/17 btwn 7:40 AM and 9:50 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took two wallets and money.

THEFT

16100 Sunset, 9/7/17 btwn 9 AM and 4 PM. The suspect removed money from victim’s wallet.

ATTEMPT KIDNAPPING

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 9/18/17 at 8:30 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, #2 Male Hispanic, bald, NFD) attempted to drag victim into a white 4 door Ford.