Palisades News Letters: Nice Article about Ben Platt

Sarah Stockman wrote a great story about actor Ben Platt and the Adderley School.

I wanted to share with you the journey of our next rising star, Jack Dylan Grazer, a Pacific Palisades native. He is starring in the new movie thriller “IT” and will be starring in the new sitcom “Me, Myself & I” on CBS with Bobby Moynihan & John Laroquette. This kid is about to become a huge star in the next couple of months, mark my words!

Visit cbs.com/shows/me-myself-and-i/video. The story goes on at the Adderley.

Laurel Petti,

Palisades Adderley Administrative Director