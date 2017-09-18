PaliHi Girls Tennis Continues To Dominate League

After defeating Marymount (15-2) and Santa Monica (12-6) at the beginning of the month, the Palisades High School girls tennis team under Coach Bud Kling traveled to the California Tennis Classic in Fresno.

Competing in Division 2, they defeated Los Altos (5-1), Del Oro (5-1), Clovis North (4-2) and Tamalpais (5-1). They tied West Ranch for first place, but lost in a tie-breaker, which was based on the number of games won.