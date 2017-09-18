Mike Bonin Recall Effort Launched

The Committee to Support the Recall of Mike Bonin officially launched its campaign on Thursday, Sept. 14. The campaign has raised more than $40,000 of its $200,000 goal. The campaign needs about 27,000 valid signatures of registered voters in the 11th District to trigger an election, but plans on collecting 50,000.

Bonin’s district includes Brentwood, Del Rey, Mar Vista, Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey, Playa Vista, Venice, West Los Angeles and Westchester. The recall began with the furor over a road diet on Venice Boulevard that also affects traffic on Vista del Mar, Culver, Jefferson and Pershing Boulevards.

Recall Bonin proponents say that the changes to the streets occurred without prior knowledge and consent of residents, business owners or surrounding city governments and were billed under the auspices of Vision Zero and Mobility Plan 2035, L.A.’s effort to eliminate traffic fatalities and shift drivers to other transportation options by adding hundreds of miles of bicycle and bus-only lanes.

Other streets slated for “road diets” in the 11th District include: Lincoln, Santa Monica, Pico, and Olympic Boulevards, Bundy Drive, Centinela Avenue, Sepulveda and Venice Boulevards, Abbott Kinney Avenue, San Vicente Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.

For more information, visit RecallBonin.com.