‘Hula Night’ Fundraiser Scheduled at Rustic Canyon Recreation Center

Rustic Night 2017, the annual gala and fundraiser held at the Rustic Canyon Recreation Center, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6 p.m. until the wee hours.

Evening attire is required for “Rustic Hula Night,” an adults-only event. Pacific Palisades landscape designer David Card will be honored. For more information, visit rusticnight.org or call (310) 454-5734.

All proceeds will go to the L.A. Parks Foundation and in turn be used for the historical renovation of the old Uplifter’s Clubhouse in Rustic Canyon. Donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.

If one would like to make a donation and is unable to attend the event, visit rusticnight.org and follow the link to the donation page marking Rustic Canyon as the designated park.