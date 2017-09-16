PaliHi Football Edged by South Gate, 32-31

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

With 1:45 left in the game between Palisades High School and South Gate on Friday night, the host Rams scored a touchdown and made the two-point conversion to take a 32-31 lead. The Dolphins were unable to score and lost their first game of the season, after a 3-0 start.

Only seven minutes earlier, Pali was comfortably ahead, 31-17. What happened? Maybe there was an omen in the first half.

After quarterback Daniel Hayes threw a 40-yard pass to Cameron Bailey, who caught it in the end zone, and kicker Campbell Geddes added the PAT, it looked like the Dolphins were on top of their game. But, a fumble led to a South Gate touchdown, and a series of interceptions and penalties continued to haunt Pali, especially in the fourth quarter.

Senior middle linebacker Noah Karp said, “We made more mistakes. We gave the game away. They didn’t win it, we lost it.”

Look for more complete coverage online and in this week’s paper.