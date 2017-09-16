Brentwood School Teacher Pleads Not Guilty to Having Sex With Student

A biology teacher at Brentwood School pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges that she had sex with a 17-year-old male student on campus, according to ABC7.

Aimie Palmitessa, 45, who was arrested last month and released on $230,000 bond, faces up to 10 years and four months in prison if convicted of seven counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, two counts each of sodomy and sexual penetration by foreign object of a person under 18, and a single count of oral copulation of a person under 18.

She was placed on administrative leave has worked at the elite private school for about nine years. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, the victim was once a student in one of Palmitessa’s classes. Between June 12 and Aug. 11, Palmitessa is accused of sexually assaulting the teenage boy, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told authorities about the alleged incidents and Palmitessa was arrested on Aug. 18.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Palmitessa is due back in court on Oct. 16 for a preliminary hearing.