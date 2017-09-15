Palisades Chamber Member Seeks Riviera Golf Volunteers

James Cefaly, senior sales manager for the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club, has joined the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re anxious to get to know the community better and to spread word about the Genesis Open,” Cefaly said. “We are delighted to be part of the community.”

This past February, Genesis, a global luxury car brand, began sponsoring the PGA’s L.A. Open, in conjunction with the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Cefaly said he’s seeking residents to join the volunteer corps for the 2018 tournament, February 12 to 18. Perks include free access to the grounds and four good any-day grounds tickets that can be given to friends.

For more information, visit, GenesisOpen.com.