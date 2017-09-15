‘Anything Is Possible’ Book Discussion Scheduled at Palisades Branch Library

The Palisades Branch Library book club will discuss Elizabeth Strout’s latest book “Anything Is Possible” from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the library, 851 Alma Real. All are invited.

In a May New York Times review by novelist Andrea Barrett, she writes: “Anything Is Possible might look like a sequel, since it takes place after the action of Elizabeth Strout’s best-selling 2016 novel, “My Name Is Lucy Barton,” and portrays many of the same characters. But it’s actually something far more complex, reaching across space (think of Faulkner’s work, or Louise Erdrich’s) and through layers of memory.”