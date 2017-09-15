405 Ramps Closed and Lanes Reduced in Bel Air This Weekend for Pipeline Work

A natural gas pipeline improvement project will prompt some lane reductions and ramp closures near the 405 Freeway in the Bel Air Estates area this weekend.

The work will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday on North Sepulveda Boulevard at the Moraga Drive on-ramp and off-ramp. There will be signs posted. The Moraga Drive ramps will be closed to traffic, and northbound and southbound traffic on Sepulveda will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The closures are part of a multibillion-dollar safety enhancement program, according to the Southern California Gas Co.