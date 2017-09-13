Palisades Newcomers Club Welcomes Members

Newcomers and Friends of Pacific Palisades is a friendly, all-volunteer social organization that welcomes newcomers, old-timers and empty-nesters. You may have seen the group’s banner as a sponsor of the Palisades Fourth of July parade.

Every month, members participate in a range of activities: bridge, canasta, golf, book and movie discussions, gourmet cooking, restaurant dining and happy hours, potluck lunches with speakers, hiking and exploring the L.A. area.

This year kicks off with a trip downtown to the Automated Traffic Surveillance and Control System, which is L.A.’s traffic control center. Newcomers will have an inside glimpse of the daunting task of keeping traffic flowing on the city’s streets and freeways.

Membership is $25 a year, and includes a monthly newsletter announcing activities for the coming month. Some activities involve an additional charge. The new club year starts this month, so now’s the perfect time to join. For more information, visit palisadesnewcomers.blogspot.com, or email newcomersandfriendspp@gmail.com.