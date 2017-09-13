Palisades Crime: 2 Female Suspects Sought in Robbery; Arrests for GTA and Battery

The following Sept. 11, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ROBBERY

15100 Sunset, 9/5/17 at 11:30 AM. The suspects (male Hispanic, brown hair, 5’9″ 170 lb, 25 years #2 female Hispanic, nfd) , while shoplifting beverages form victim’s business, pushed an employee before fleeing in a black BMW.

STOLEN VEHICLE

Entrada/Pacific Coast Hwy, 9/4/17 at 7:40 AM. An 18-year-old female was arrested for auto theft after officers recognized the vehicle as being reported stolen.

600 Kingman, btwn 9/4/17 at 10:30 PM and 9/5/17 at 7 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

1000 Lincoln Bl , 9/9/17 at 3:40 AM. A 27 year old male was arrested for auto theft after stealing a vehicle form 17500 Pacific Coast Hwy.

BURGLARY

1300 Marinette, 9/5/17 btwn 8:30 AM and 11 AM . The suspect attempted to pry open a door on victim’s home but was unable to gain entry.

1000 Villa View Dr, 9/8/17 btwn 10 AM and 12 PM . The suspects (#1 Male black, 250 lb, 20 years, #2 male black, 6'1″ 200 lb, 20 years) removed a screen from victim's home but were unable to gain entry.

17200 Sunset, btwn 8/25/17 at 4 PM and 8/26/17 at 5 AM. The suspect (female white, 20/30 years) entered apartment mail room and took mail from the mail boxes.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

600 Bienveneda, btwn 9/9/17 at 7:30 PM and 9/10/17 at 9:45 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.

THEFT

500 Palisades Dr, 9/1/17 4 AM. The suspect (female white, blond hair, 140 lb, 20/27 years) took mail from mailboxes.

800 Alma Real , 9/6/17 btwn 1 PM and 1:15 PM . The suspect (male black, 50/60 years) took victim’s laptop computer and fled the location.

800 Alma Real 200 Entrada, 9/6/17 btwn 9:50 AM and 7 PM . The suspect took victim’s bicycle from a shed.

EMBEZZELMENT

15300 Sunset, btwn 8/9/17 at 10 AM and 8/31/17 at 8 AM. The suspect (Identified) took money from victim’s cash register.

BATTERY

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 9/4/17 at 12 PM. An 18-year-old male was arrested for battery after punching victim’s chest and face.