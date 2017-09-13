Marquez Knolls Annual Block Party Sept. 23

The Marquez Knolls annual block party will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, in the Marquez Business District, on Marquez Avenue off Sunset Boulevard. All Pacific Palisades residents are invited to attend.

This fun-filled family event will include: Whirlie the Clown, Danny the Balloon

Artist and the Spiderman Bounce House. Dance to the sounds of Greg Alper’s Quartet and the Alper Young Musicians Jazz Band. Hot dogs and cold drinks (water and soda) are provided by ACS Security, a platinum sponsor. Pizza slices and brownie samples will be provided by Domino’s.