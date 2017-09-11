Los Angeles Planning Commission to Discuss Draft Commercial Cannabis Location Restriction Ordinance

The Los Angeles Planning Commission will discuss the proposed commercial cannabis location restriction ordinance at its regular meeting at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 at City Hall Council Chamber Room 340

The ordinance is a proposed municipal code amendment, which would establish location and distancing requires for commercial cannabis activity within the city. The ordinance was drafted in response to recent changes in state law, as well as to Proposition M, an initiative approved by Los Angeles voters in March 2017.

More information on the proposed ordinance, including the full text and the Department of City Planning’s staff recommendation report to the City Planning Commission, may be found at http://planning.lacity.org under “Ordinances” and “Proposed Ordinances.”



