LADWP Work Prompts Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Route 9 to Use Marquez Avenue Detour

According to representatives at Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, route 9 through Pacific Palisades will experience a detour that should last until November due to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power construction. The agency provided the following on Sept. 9:

“The line 9 is currently on detour on Marquez Ave. due to the DWP construction. A supervisor has been sent up there daily to get updates as the detour can possibly change. This detour will be in effect Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and should last until November 2017 no exact date given. We have a supervisor monitoring the detour and our movements.”