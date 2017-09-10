Two Critically Injured in PCH Motorcycle Crash With Car in Pacific Palisades

Two people were critically injured Sunday night when their motorcycle crashed into a car at PCH southbound at Porto Marina Way at approximately 6:49 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and Palisades Patrol.

Both riders were transported to nearby trauma centers. No details are available on age, gender or circumstances of the crash, according to LAFD.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

During the accident investigation, southbound PCH traffic moved slowly from Topanga Canyon Boulevard.